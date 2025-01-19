Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Decreases By 8.8%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HISJF stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

