Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Declines By 5.3%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 382,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

