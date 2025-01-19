Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Decreases By 5.1%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,417,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 5,709,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.7 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUNGF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

