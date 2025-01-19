Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Drops By 12.6%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,314,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 7,229,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.2 days.
Idorsia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
About Idorsia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Idorsia
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.