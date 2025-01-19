Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Drops By 12.6%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,314,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 7,229,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.2 days.

Idorsia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

