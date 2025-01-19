Short Interest in InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Decreases By 11.1%

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,295,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 3,707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INCPF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.72.
About InnoCare Pharma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnoCare Pharma
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for InnoCare Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnoCare Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.