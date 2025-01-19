SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 64.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 40.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

