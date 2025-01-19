SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,372.98. The trade was a 68.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,831.78. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $109.29 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $117.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

