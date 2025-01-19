Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.89 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

