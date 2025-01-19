SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

