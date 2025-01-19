Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $486.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.39. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $506.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.