Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $110.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

SHAK opened at $115.25 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 677.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $3,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,647,206.34. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

