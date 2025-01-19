StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.28% of GlycoMimetics worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.