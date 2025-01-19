StockNews.com Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to “Buy”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. Guggenheim increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 329,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.