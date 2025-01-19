StockNews.com Upgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Hold

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that iRobot will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2,712.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386,189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

