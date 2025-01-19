Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stryker by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

SYK opened at $383.91 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $307.23 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.