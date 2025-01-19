Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 14,291 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.71.

Super Hi International Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.