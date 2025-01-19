Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.