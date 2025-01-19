T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

