Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.02. 102,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

