Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.14. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

