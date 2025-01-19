Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

NYSE TGT opened at $133.62 on Friday. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Target by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after buying an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

