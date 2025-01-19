TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.95. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

