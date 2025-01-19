TD Cowen Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $38.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.92. Ichor has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ichor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

