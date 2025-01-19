Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,739.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,113 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 131.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,337,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

