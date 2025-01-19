Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,314,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,034,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

TEVA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

