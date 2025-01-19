The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 190.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

