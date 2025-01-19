The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,928,202. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.