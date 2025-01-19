Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 1,865 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,477,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,834 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479,500 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $11,885,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 453.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 407,858 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

