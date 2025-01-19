Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7,915.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 110,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend
About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.