Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7,915.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 110,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

