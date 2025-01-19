Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUGT. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

