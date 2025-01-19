Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $27,000 in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

