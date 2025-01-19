Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Lowers Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $396.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day moving average is $234.79.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

