Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

DFS stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

