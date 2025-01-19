Truist Financial Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $963.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $965.00 to $963.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE URI opened at $770.81 on Thursday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $553.22 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

