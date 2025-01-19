Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 282,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.