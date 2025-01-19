Truist Financial Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $134.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

