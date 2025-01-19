UBS Group Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $43.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. YETI has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 52.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

