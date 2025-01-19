UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $90.66.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

