Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,458,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,180,000 after acquiring an additional 518,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

