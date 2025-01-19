UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 1,518,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,907,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 38.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

