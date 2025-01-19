UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 1,518,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,907,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 38.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
