Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $627.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

