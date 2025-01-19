Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $203.33 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

