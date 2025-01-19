Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.33 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

