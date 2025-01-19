Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 106,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 108,786 shares.The stock last traded at $187.55 and had previously closed at $186.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

