Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 172.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.77 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.