Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.74.
In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $5,133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
