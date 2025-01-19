Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.96. 430,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,615,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $32,824.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,732.71. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Viasat by 63.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viasat by 176.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Viasat by 9.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

