Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth $181,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

