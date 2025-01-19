Viking (NYSE:VIK) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Viking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

