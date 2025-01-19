Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 260,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,594,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $817,645.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $275,321.97. The trade was a 74.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $335,826.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,591.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,032 shares of company stock worth $13,807,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 27.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

